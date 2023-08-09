Global broker Bernstein predicts the stablecoin market will grow exponentially, reaching almost $3 trillion in the next five years, thanks to major financial and consumer platforms issuing co-branded stablecoins.

In a recent research report published by Decrypt, Bernstein estimates the stablecoin market will expand from its current $125 billion to $2.8 trillion in tokenized digital currency within the next five years. The integration of stablecoins with consumer platforms is anticipated to create a "growth flywheel" effect, enabling them to capture users and extend distribution beyond crypto-native platforms.

Analysts, led by Gautam Chhugani, expect major global financial and consumer platforms to issue co-branded stablecoins to facilitate value-exchange on their platforms. Notably, PayPal recently announced it will enter the crypto market with its Ethereum-based, dollar-pegged stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD). The new coin will be available first on PayPal and later on Venmo and can be exchanged for dollars at any point.

According to the report, stablecoins will be powered by a "hyper-fast financial settlement layer (layer 2 or centralized consumer platforms)" on public blockchains, such as Ethereum. The growth is expected to be led by "regulated, onshore stablecoins," which have more political support compared to crypto regulations. Pilot projects for stablecoins and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) are already developing in various jurisdictions, including Singapore, Hong Kong, and Japan.



