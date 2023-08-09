Ethereum (ETH) has reached a significant milestone as the number of addresses holding a non-zero amount of the cryptocurrency has exceeded 100 million, according to data analytics firm Glassnode. This development underscores the growing interest and adoption of Ethereum in the digital currency market. The increase in the number of addresses may also point to the potential expansion of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications and the rise of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), both of which have Ethereum as their bedrock.