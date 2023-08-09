According to Odaily Planet Daily News, cryptocurrency address nd4.eth recently transferred Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) #1368, Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) #1826, and Bored Ape Kennel Club (BAKC) #6663 Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) to a black hole address for destruction. This follows a previous instance when the nd4.eth address sent 2,500 ETH, valued at $4.57 million, to the black hole address on July 26 and destroyed it.

Additionally, the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) for nd4.eth is set to cost 9.5 ETH to register on October 4, 2022, and will be eligible for a 20-year renewal.