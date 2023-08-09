Fenwick & West LLP, FTX's former primary counsel, has been hit with a class-action lawsuit accusing it of aiding the crypto exchange's alleged multi-billion dollar fraud by setting up and utilizing "shadowy entities".

According to a CoinTeleraph report, a recent filing by a group of FTX customers in a California District Court alleges that Fenwick & West LLP set up several "shadowy entities" that allowed FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried and other top executives to engage in "creative but illegal strategies" to perpetrate fraud. The suit contends that the law firm provided services to FTX beyond what a typical law firm should do, such as structuring acquisitions to avoid regulatory scrutiny, and supplying staff to execute strategies it proposed.

These "shadowy entities," identified as North Dimension and North Wireless Dimension, were allegedly used by FTX to siphon misappropriated customer funds. The plaintiffs argue that Fenwick & West had an implied agreement with FTX and its affiliates to deceive customers, profiting financially from the alleged misconduct.

FTX insiders named in the lawsuit include Bankman-Fried, former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison, former FTX co-founder Gary Wang, and former FTX engineering lead Nishad Singh. Fenwick & West was also involved in a similar class-action lawsuit filed in February, which claimed that the law firm assisted Bankman-Fried and FTX in setting up their business.

Following FTX's collapse and bankruptcy filing in November 2022, Bankman-Fried remains under house arrest and faces multiple charges, including wire fraud, conspiracy, and money laundering. Fenwick & West has not yet responded to requests for comment on the matter.



