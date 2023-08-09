Former U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) chairman, Timothy Massad, commented on PayPal's recent launch of its U.S. dollar stablecoin, PYUSD, emphasizing the technology's value beyond the realm of cryptocurrency. PYUSD marks the first instance of a traditional financial company introducing its own stablecoin.

PayPal's entry into the stablecoin market indicates the potential for the technology to benefit broader payments systems. PYUSD, issued by Paxos Trust Co., is backed by U.S. dollars, short-term Treasury bills, and cash equivalents, and is designed for transfers and payments. The launch of PYUSD demonstrates PayPal's belief in the advantages of stablecoin technology for various consumer and business applications.