The Fantom Foundation is exploring the possibility of integrating Optimistic rollups between Fantom and Ethereum to connect the two networks. Co-founder and architect Andre Cronje, however, prefers to consider the Layer 2 network as a side chain, viewing the Optimistic rollups technology as a bridge between them.

Cronje confirmed that if Fantom were to adopt Optimistic rollups, providing a full transaction history on Ethereum, it would need to pay transaction fees to write these snapshots to the Ethereum network.

Michael Kong, CEO of the Fantom Foundation, added that deploying Layer 2 technology in this manner would enable the Fantom network to access more liquidity from the Ethereum ecosystem.