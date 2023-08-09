According to CryptoSlate, gas consumption in the Ethereum-based non-fungible token (NFT) market has significantly declined, falling to levels last seen in June 2021. Currently, transaction activity on prominent NFT platforms, including OpenSea, Blur, LooksRare, Rarible, and SuperRare, accounts for approximately 1.85% of the total gas consumption on the Ethereum network.

This marks a substantial decrease from the previous peak on January 9, 2022, when NFT transactions on OpenSea alone represented 28.69% of Ethereum's total gas consumption. This shift suggests possible changes in NFT transaction activities and their impact on Ethereum's network usage.

