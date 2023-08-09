Curve Finance has published a repayment address for the CRV/ETH pool hacker, stating that failure to return the funds will no longer classify them as a white-hat hacker.

Curve Finance officially tweeted, urging the CRV/ETH pool hacker to return stolen funds to the address 0x40907540d8a6c65c637785e8f8b742ae6b0b9968 controlled by Curve DAO. The specified deadline for returning the funds has now passed, and the hacker will no longer be considered a white-hat hacker. Moreover, any user providing relevant clues leading to the recovery of the stolen amount will be rewarded with 10% of those funds.