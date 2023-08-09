Canadian law enforcement has adopted Chainalysis Reactor software to trace blockchain transactions in their efforts to combat cybercrimes, allowing them to identify suspects and track deposited funds.

According to a report published by CoinTelegraph, Canadian police have started using specialized software, Chainalysis Reactor, to trace cryptocurrency transactions while investigating cybercrimes. This software aids in tracing blockchain transactions from their origin to the point of deposit in an exchange. Once the platform is identified, police can request account holder information and transaction data to determine where the cryptocurrency was sent beyond the exchange.

According to a local police officer who spoke with the Lethbridge Herald, this advanced software has taken the police's work in tackling crypto crimes to a new level. Previously, Canadian law enforcement agencies faced roadblocks when identifying fraud cases involving digital assets. The collaboration between Chainalysis and the Calgary Police Service began in April 2023, launching the Western Canada Cryptocurrency Investigations Centre focused on blockchain-related crimes.

Canada's ranking in Chainalysis' Global Crypto Adoption Index has been gradually improving, ranking 22nd in 2022 compared to 26th in 2021 and 24th in 2020. Chainalysis reported that for every 1,000 Canadians, at least $1,144 CAD was exposed to illicit crypto activity in 2022.

However, the Bank of Canada reported a decline in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency ownership in the country at the end of 2022, with only 10.1% of Canadians holding BTC, down from 13.1% in 2021.