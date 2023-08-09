The Twitter account of crypto-focused venture capital firm Blockchain Capital was briefly hijacked by scammers, who posted multiple tweets promoting a fake BCAP token giveaway and directing users to a copycat website.

According to a report by CoinTelegraph, on August 9, scammers gained control of Blockchain Capital's Twitter account and posted several tweets advertising a supposed BCAP token giveaway. Users were directed to a fake website that closely resembled the VC firm's original site, with just an additional "n" included in the URL. The illegitimate site asked users to connect their crypto wallets, a common tactic scammers employ to trick people into signing malicious transactions that allow them to drain funds.

Fortunately, Blockchain Capital regained control of its account and promptly deleted the scam posts. The incident occurred shortly after the FBI warned of cybercriminals exploiting social media accounts of well-known crypto figures to direct users toward malicious spoof sites.

Several high-profile crypto-related Twitter accounts have been targeted recently. Jeremy Hogan, a pro-XRP lawyer, saw his Twitter account hijacked for approximately four days, with numerous scammers posting links to a fake XRP giveaway. Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao also warned his 8.5 million followers about the rise in phishing attacks after Uniswap founder Hayden Adams' Twitter account was hacked. Zhao recommends using hardware devices instead of text message-based two-factor authentication to protect against such attacks.