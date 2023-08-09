The taker buy-sell ratio for Bitcoin (BTC) spiked on a few major crypto exchanges, including ByBit and BitMEX, indicating renewed bullish sentiment around the $29,000 price level.

According to a published report by CoinDesk and based on data from blockchain analytics firm CryptoQuant shows that the taker buy-sell ratio reached its highest value in at least a year on ByBit, hitting 1.36 on August 1st. Meanwhile, on BitMEX, the ratio reached a three-and-a-half-month high of 1.17 on Tuesday, and a six-month high of 1.31 on OKX on July 30. The taker buy-sell ratio measures the buy volume in relation to the sell volume of takers in perpetual swap trades, with values above 1 signaling that takers' buy volume is outpacing sell volume, indicating a more bullish market sentiment.

Perpetual swaps are futures-like derivative contracts with no expiry, which allows traders to speculate on the value of the underlying asset. This data could explain the inability of bearish sentiments to keep Bitcoin's price below $29,000 for an extended period. The cryptocurrency recently broke through the $30,000 mark for the first time, following multiple daily candles with long lower wicks since July.

CryptoQuant's CEO Ki Young Ju suggests that a spike in the taker buy-sell ratio on low-volume exchanges, like BitMEX, is often a sign of increased buying by large investors or Bitcoin whales. "Bitcoin whales opened giga longs at $29,000," Ju tweeted on Tuesday.

