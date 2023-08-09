The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.16T, up by 0.16% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,191 and $30,244 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,800, up by 2.08%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include C98, BNT, and MC, up by 32%, 25%, and 16%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Bitcoin's Bullish Trend Remains Steady as Ribbon Indicator Signals Market Strength
Stablecoin Market Expected to Reach $3 Trillion by 2026, says Bernstein Report
Binance Cushions Crypto Market with Proof of Reserves Amid Bank Collapses
Federal Reserve to Expand Oversight of Crypto-related Activities at Banks
JPMorgan Chase Analyst Believes PYUSD May Boost Ethereum TVL and Adoption
Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz Foresees Bitcoin ETF Approval in Months
Canadian Police Utilize Chainalysis Reactor for Tracing Crypto Crimes
Market movers:
ETH: $1860.66 (+1.62%)
BNB: $245 (+0.86%)
XRP: $0.6428 (+4.18%)
DOGE: $0.07542 (+2.64%)
ADA: $0.299 (+2.86%)
SOL: $24.61 (+6.12%)
TRX: $0.07689 (+0.63%)
MATIC: $0.693 (+3.25%)
DOT: $5.052 (+1.49%)
LTC: $84.09 (+1.99%)