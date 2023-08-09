The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.16T, up by 0.16% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,191 and $30,244 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,800, up by 2.08%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include C98, BNT, and MC, up by 32%, 25%, and 16%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1860.66 (+1.62%)

  • BNB: $245 (+0.86%)

  • XRP: $0.6428 (+4.18%)

  • DOGE: $0.07542 (+2.64%)

  • ADA: $0.299 (+2.86%)

  • SOL: $24.61 (+6.12%)

  • TRX: $0.07689 (+0.63%)

  • MATIC: $0.693 (+3.25%)

  • DOT: $5.052 (+1.49%)

  • LTC: $84.09 (+1.99%)

Top gainers on Binance: