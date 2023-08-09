Binance, under CZ's leadership, utilizes proof of reserves to stabilize the crypto market following the collapse of Silvergate and Signature banks, converting USDC to other cryptocurrencies while keeping the USDC reserves intact.

According to Researcher, Aleksandar Djakovic following the collapse of Silvergate and Signature banks, Binance relied on proof of reserves to prevent the crypto market from collapsing. At the beginning of the year, Binance internally converted all USDC deposits made by users into BUSD. However, the platform kept USDC in reserve, with a difference of $3.5 billion between Customer Net and Binance Net on March 1st.

On March 12th, after Signature Bank's collapse, Binance initiated the process of repackaging USDC into BTC, ETH, and USDT. From March 12th to May 1st, Binance purchased around 100,000 BTC and 550,000 ETH, amounting to approximately $3.5 billion - the same value as the USDC surplus they had. These transactions are visible in the Proof of Reserves.

In May, the customer dump began, and the Customer Net/Binance Net on BTC and ETH returned to normal. Fortunately, the hype surrounding the BlackRock ETF temporarily halted the decline. However, the upcoming CPI report could potentially drag the entire market down due to the rising oil prices.



