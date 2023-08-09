Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao raises concerns on the use of AI-generated deepfakes for identity verification, specifically highlighting their potential impact on the video proof requirement for the exchange's Know Your Customer (KYC) processes.

According to a areport published by CoinTelegraph, Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology is rapidly advancing, making the creation of deepfake identity proofs increasingly convincing and easier to produce. This development has Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao sounding the alarm on Twitter. He emphasized the risks posed by AI-generated deepfakes to the identity verification process on crypto exchanges like Binance, which requires video evidence submissions for their KYC measures.

In a tweet, CZ called attention to an AI-generated video featuring HeyGen co-founder and CEO Joshua Xu's digital avatar, which accurately mimics his appearance, facial expressions, and speech patterns. He advised against sending coins to someone, even if they provide a video, due to deepfake technology.

Binance, like many other crypto exchanges, relies on customer video submissions along with their identity documents, such as ID cards, driver's licenses, or passports, for KYC compliance. This requirement enables users to access services or withdraw funds from the platform. However, the increasing sophistication of AI deepfakes poses a significant threat to the reliability of this process.

Binance requires video evidence of the user for certain withdrawal of funds. Source: Binance

HeyGen plans to offer their AI-avatar technology to the public, allowing anyone to create realistic digital avatars in a matter of minutes. This development could exacerbate the challenges surrounding identity verification in the crypto industry.

Binance CSO, Jimmy Su, has previously expressed concerns about AI-generated deepfakes, suggesting that as AI technology evolves, deepfakes may become indistinguishable to human verifiers.