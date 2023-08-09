According to The Block, nonprofit organization Better Markets has called on the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to reject a large number of recent spot bitcoin ETF applications, citing potential harm to investors. Stephen Hall, Legal Director and securities expert at Better Markets, expressed concerns over the $2 trillion in losses, multiple enforcement actions, bankruptcies, lawsuits, and criminal prosecutions in the crypto industry.

Hall emphasized that the primary beneficiaries of the crypto boom are criminals who use cryptocurrencies for ransomware, money laundering, and a wide range of illicit activities. In this context, the SEC must evaluate the latest wave of Bitcoin ETF applications, which are currently under the spotlight this month.

The call to action by Better Markets highlights the divide between proponents of increased crypto adoption and those who argue for a cautious approach due to the associated risks. The SEC's forthcoming decisions on these applications will offer insights into its stance on crypto regulation and the future of digital assets in the US market.