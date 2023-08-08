According to Decrypt, over the last week, the price of XRP has fallen by more than 10%, as indicated by CoinGecko data. The decrease in price marks a loss of the bullish momentum that followed last month's partial court ruling in Ripple's ongoing case with the SEC.

On July 13, New York District Court Judge Analisa Torres ruled that programmatic sales to retail investors and distributions of XRP to Ripple Labs employees did not consist of unregistered securities sales. This ruling initially sparked an increase in trading volume and open interest for XRP.

However, recent data shows a cooling-off trend for XRP trading volumes, falling from $3.9 billion after the court ruling to $1.1 billion in the last week. Similarly, open interest volumes for XRP futures contracts have declined since their peak on July 20.

Additionally, network activity has not indicated any growth in the past month, with the total number of XRP transactions remaining around 1.2 million daily. Despite the recent price drop, XRP is still trading at $0.61, a 31.8% increase compared to levels before the court ruling.