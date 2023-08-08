A large liquidity removal of $56.6k from TOSHI has raised concerns about the token's transparency and functionality, with users inside the '_snapshot' list potentially unable to sell their TOSHI tokens.

According to Certik Alert, , a large liquidity removal of $56.6k has been detected on TOSHI. The deployer responsible for this action also routinely called an ApprovalForAll() function, which sets an address's '_snapshot' to true.

This has raised concerns for TOSHI token holders, as the '_transfer' function requires the 'snapshotApplied' variable to be set to 'true' to complete the transfer successfully for any address with '_snapshot' set to 'true'. However, during the contract deployment, the '_snapshotApplied' variable was hardcoded and permanently set to 'false'.

This means that the '_snapshotApplied' variable will never be set to 'true', making it impossible for any user within the '_snapshot' list to sell their TOSHI tokens. This raises questions about the token's transparency and functionality and may lead to a loss of trust among its users.

