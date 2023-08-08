Tether sees a significant redemption of 325 million USDT, causing the USDT/USD redemption rate to drop to its lowest level since the FTX collapse, potentially pointing to changing market sentiment.

According to CryptoSlate, Tether's Chief Technical Officer, Paolo Ardoino, has revealed that around 325 million USDT were redeemed recently. This significant event in the stablecoin's history has had an impact on the USDT/USD redemption rate, which dropped below the 10-basis-point (bp) mark in the past 24 hours. This is the lowest redemption rate witnessed since the FTX collapse and may indicate shifts in market behavior or sentiment towards the stablecoin.

Despite the sizable redemption, the circulating supply of USDT remains close to record highs, at nearly 83 billion. This resilience and ongoing demand for the stablecoin suggest that it continues to play an important role in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. However, market participants should monitor the situation for any further changes in sentiment or potential impact on the USDT market.



