The DeFi lending project Steadefi, deployed on Arbitrum and Avalanche, has reportedly recovered about $418,000 in user funds from the remaining affected vaults after a recent hack. In a tweet, the team shared that they have reported the incident to the authorities and are working with security firms to track the attacker's on-chain and off-chain activities. Steadefi plans to continue investigating the attack and develop a follow-up action plan.

The hack, which caused a loss of $1.14 million, involved the borrowing vault's funds being exhausted by hackers and converted into ETH, which was then cross-chained to Ethereum. The deposit vault's funds were not accessed, as the attacker did not have withdrawal rights. Steadefi offered the hacker the opportunity to keep 10% of the attack amount if they returned the funds by August 10, 16:00 (UTC+8).