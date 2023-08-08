According to Foresight News, Spark Protocol, the MakerDAO lending agreement, reported a surge in borrowing amounts, reaching a total of $125 million, which represents a 288% increase compared to the previous day. Notably, DAI borrowing amounts experienced an even more substantial growth of 318%, reaching a total of $118 million. The supply stands at $137 million, with available liquidity amounting to $18.4 million. This significant single-day increase highlights the growing adoption and usage of decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions like Spark Protocol's lending platform.