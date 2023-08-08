According to Foresight News, Spark Protocol, the MakerDAO lending agreement, reported a surge in borrowing amounts, reaching a total of $125 million, which represents a 288% increase compared to the previous day. Notably, DAI borrowing amounts experienced an even more substantial growth of 318%, reaching a total of $118 million. The supply stands at $137 million, with available liquidity amounting to $18.4 million. This significant single-day increase highlights the growing adoption and usage of decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions like Spark Protocol's lending platform.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Spark Protocol Sees 300% Single-Day Increase in DAI Loans, Surpassing $100 Million
2023-08-08 13:46
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 1
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top