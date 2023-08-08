Cointelegraph reports that Japanese blockchain startup Soramitsu is developing a cross-border payment system for Asian countries using Cambodia's central bank digital currency (CBDC) and fiat-pegged stablecoins. The project aims to target countries like India, China, and Japan, as well as Southeast Asian regions.

Soramitsu has experience developing CBDC projects, including its involvement in Cambodia's Bakong project and Laos' Lao kip. The company plans to establish a Japanese exchange for stablecoins, enabling conversions of currencies from various countries. Additionally, the new payment network is expected to reduce transaction fees through the implementation of stablecoins, avoiding the need for interbank payment networks.

To develop the cross-border payment system, Soramitsu has teamed up with Tokyo-based digital services company Vivit and the Tama University Center for Rule-making Strategies. The startup is also working with Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking, among other partners, to create the necessary exchange infrastructure.

