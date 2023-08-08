LSD protocol Puffer Finance has successfully closed a $5.5 million seed funding round, with investments led by Lemniscap and Lightspeed Faction. Other participants in the round included Brevan Howard Digital, Bankless Ventures, Animoca Ventures, KuCoin Ventures, and multiple angel investors.

The funds raised will be utilized for the development of Puffer Finance's open-source project, "Secure-Signer," which aims to prevent validators from being fined during the verification process. The project has already received a $120,000 grant from the Ethereum Foundation, with core researcher Justin Drake serving as a consultant.

Puffer Finance is also working on creating a permissionless staking pool that lowers the participation threshold for independent validators from 32 ETH to 2 ETH. This development aims to improve capital efficiency for users. Previously, the company raised $650,000 in a pre-seed investment round in June, led by Jump Crypto and featuring participation from Arcanum Capital and IoTeX.