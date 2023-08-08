Walter Hessert, Director of Strategy at stablecoin issuer Paxos, revealed to CoinDesk that encryption infrastructure provider Paxos Trust is working on new stablecoin projects similar to PayPal's stablecoins. While Hessert didn't directly address questions on whether Paxos had discussed the development of a stablecoin for platforms like Musk's X (formerly Twitter), he confirmed that more projects are underway.