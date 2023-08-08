According to Bloomberg, Nvidia Corp. has unveiled an upgraded AI processor, the Grace Hopper Superchip, in an effort to solidify its leading position in the rapidly growing market. Announced at the Siggraph conference in Los Angeles, the new combination graphics chip and processor benefits from a cutting-edge memory type known as high-bandwidth memory 3 (HBM3e). Capable of accessing information at a staggering rate of 5 terabytes per second, the HBM3e technology could make it more challenging for competitors such as AMD to keep up with Nvidia's advancements.

