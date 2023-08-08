According to CoinDesk, Nexus Mutual, a decentralized insurance startup, has joined forces with InShare, a mutual insurance organization management firm, to extend blockchain-based coverage to real-world risks. The partnership will see Nexus contribute $2.3 million from its $274 million on-chain capital pool to The Retail Mutual, a UK-based organization consisting of over 5,000 shopkeepers and small retail businesses.

The Retail Mutual offers coverage for risks such as fire, theft, and accidental damage. InShare oversees The Retail Mutual's key decisions, including claims, risk management, and excess coverage. The partnership aims to address the capacity shortage in certain areas of traditional insurance markets, particularly for small or niche businesses.

According to the agreement, Nexus will pay out if The Retail Mutual's claims exceed 57% of the community's contributions in any one year or if single claims surpass £200,000 ($255,000). The partnership demonstrates a growing trend of decentralized finance (DeFi) exploring ways to expand into real-world assets and traditional financial models.

