A CertiK alert shows that a significant liquidity removal has been detected on the platform ShitCoinCentral. The EOA (Externally Owned Account) associated with the deployer removed liquidity of approximately 31 WETH, equivalent to nearly $57,000. Users and investors are advised to stay vigilant during such events.
Large Liquidity Removal Detected on ShitCoinCentral
2023-08-08 15:15
