According to CoinDesk, Zurich-based investment advisor L1 Digital AG (L1D) has raised $152 million for its second venture capital fund focused on digital assets. The firm, which manages a total of $400 million in assets, plans to allocate 70% of the funds directly into crypto startups and the remaining 30% into early-stage crypto-focused investment firms. L1D has previously backed industry investors such as Multicoin Capital, DeFiance Capital, Castle Island Ventures, and 1kx.

Registered with FINMA, Switzerland's independent financial markets regulator, L1D manages one alternative investment fund and two venture capital funds. The company's clientele includes Swiss pension funds, family offices, wealth managers, and banks. The newly raised L1D Blockchain Venture II SLP fund has already deployed about one-third of its capital into projects, with investments ranging from $1.5 million to $7 million per project. L1D focuses on digital infrastructure, decentralized finance (DeFi), and decentralized science (DeSci) when making direct investments.