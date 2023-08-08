According to Decrypt, Kenyan police and multi-agency officials recently raided a Worldcoin warehouse in Nairobi, seizing documents and machines for examination at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters. The commissioner of Kenya's Office of Data Protection, Immaculate Kassait, stated that Worldcoin's parent company, Tools for Humanity, did not disclose its intentions when registering in Kenya.

The Kenyan government suspended Worldcoin's activities in the country to investigate the legality of its operations, data safety, and intended use of collected data. Worldcoin, introduced by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, involves users scanning their irises via an "Orb" to prove their humanity and receive Worldcoin tokens. With over 2.2 million people registered, concerns have arisen about the use of collected biometric data.

Worldcoin emphasizes that it does not sell user data and maintains compliance with all laws and regulations governing personal data processing in markets where it operates. Images captured during the World ID verification process are deleted from the Orb, according to the company.

