JPMorgan Chase analyst Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou suggests that the recent launch of PayPal's stablecoin, PYUSD, could increase Ethereum's total value locked (TVL) and drive adoption growth. He believes that the growth in PYUSD may compensate for the $20 billion loss experienced by BUSD and improve Ethereum's network utility as a stablecoin and DeFi platform.

The PYUSD stablecoin, introduced by PayPal and issued by Paxos Trust Co., is backed by U.S. dollars, short-term Treasury bills, and cash equivalents. Panigirtzoglou posits that if PYUSD fills the gap left by BUSD, DeFi TVL will likely move to the Ethereum blockchain or its Layer 2 (L2) platform.

