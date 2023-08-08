Lin Huihong, Chief Executive of HSBC Hong Kong, addresses the issue of tech companies facing difficulties opening bank accounts, stating that upon obtaining a license and passing KYC and AML reviews, crypto companies can open accounts with the bank.

In response to recent reports about the challenges faced by tech companies in opening bank accounts in Hong Kong, Lin Huihong, Chief Executive of HSBC Hong Kong, clarified that any miscommunication between operators and banks may be the cause. He assured that companies in the virtual asset industry adhering to the Monetary Authority and the Securities Regulatory Commission's clear framework, obtaining licenses, and passing know-your-customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) reviews through HSBC can undoubtedly open bank accounts.

Lin Huihong suggested that the market should verify whether operators comply with the regulatory framework when encountering any complaints or "noise" about account-related difficulties. HSBC Hong Kong's stance reaffirms the institution's commitment to supporting the growth of virtual asset industries while maintaining adherence to regulatory requirements.