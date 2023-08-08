Generative art creation and collection platform fxhash has successfully completed a $5 million seed round of financing, according to Foresight News. Notable investors participating in the funding round include 1kx, Fabric VC, USV, Bright Opportunities, Tezos Foundation, Tane Labs, Daedalus, PunkDAO, KRPDM, and Everyrealm.
