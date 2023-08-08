Fuel Labs, the developer of Ethereum's modular execution layer, recently announced the upcoming launch of FuelProver, a hybrid proving solution combining Optimistic and ZK approaches. FuelProver will initially support one general-purpose Prover, with plans to later evolve to a multi-Prover model for enhanced correctness. The solution aims to reduce the withdrawal window and achieve high throughput, while supporting multiple proof mechanisms, including Risc Zero, zkSync, and Powdr.

In September, Fuel Labs raised $80 million in funding led by Blockchain Capital and Stratos Technologies, with participation from several prominent firms. The start-up seeks to accelerate encrypted transactions and provide developers in the blockchain field an optimised experience through its "modular execution layer (MEL)."

