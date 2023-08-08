Following a hacker attack, lending platform EraLend announces the deployment of an audited, new version of its protocol, with the old version to be renamed EraLend Classic.

EraLend, a lending platform that recently experienced a hacker attack, has announced several steps to address the situation. The platform will deploy a new version of the protocol, audited by PeckShield, while the old version affected by the attack will be rebranded as EraLend Classic.

EraLend will continue working to trace and recover the stolen funds until they are fully reclaimed. The platform plans to hire SlowMist as a security consultant to assist in recovering the stolen assets and improving overall product security.

Additionally, EraLend will seek alternative sources of repayment, which may include fundraising, potential zkSync airdrops, and diversified platform revenue.

The new EraLend protocol will remove SyncSwap LP tokens as collateral, directing all fee income towards compensating the victims. Meanwhile, the EraLend Classic will halt all lending functions starting 00:00 UTC on August 8th, but repayment and withdrawal functions will remain active until all users log out.

