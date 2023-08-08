South Korean encrypted finance company Delio expects its web hosting services to be halted after August 11 due to a pending bankruptcy court decision and ongoing investigations into cryptocurrency-related fraud allegations.

Delio, a South Korean encrypted finance company, anticipates the suspension of its web hosting service starting August 11. This interruption will render the company's operation management systems and customer service inaccessible. According to Delio, the bankruptcy court's preservation decision requires advance court permission for various fee usage, including web hosting and labor costs deemed essential for operations. Delio has applied for this approval but has not yet received it. As a result, the web hosting company informed Delio of the impending service suspension if the service fees are unpaid by the due date.

Previously reported in July, South Korea's virtual asset crime joint investigation team initiated probes into three cryptocurrency-related fraud allegations. Among these allegations are suspected executive fraud at Delio and Haru Invest, Pica Project's issuer Pica, and WeMade, the publisher of Wemix. The joint investigation aims for a swift resolution of the current case.



