Curve ecosystem liquidity platform Conic Finance has announced a reward for individuals who can help identify the recent attacker on the platform. The company promises to share 10% of the recovered funds with those who provide information that leads to the identification of the attacker. The relevant wallet address associated with the attacker is 0x3d32C5a2E592c7B17e16bdDc87EAb75f33ae3010. Conic Finance suffered a loss of $3.26 million in the attack that took place on July 21.

