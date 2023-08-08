According to Cointelegraph, stablecoin issuer Circle has introduced a beta version of a multi-party computation (MPC) wallet service, which allows developers of DeFi apps, Web3 video games, and other blockchain applications to create customized wallets for their users. Initially available on Ethereum, Avalanche, and Polygon, MPC wallets are secured by splitting a user's private key into multiple shards distributed across a decentralized network.

Circle's new service offers developers the flexibility to choose the best wallet security and control configurations. For example, they can host their own MPC nodes, making them less reliant on Circle, or connect to Circle's nodes for a simpler approach. They can also decide whether to share transaction signing responsibilities with users or make the product noncustodial by requiring users to sign every transaction.

Senior Director of Product Management at Circle, Gagan Mac, stated that the new MPC wallet service is built and maintained in-house, without relying on external vendors. Additionally, developers will have the option to host an MPC node if they prefer.