CF Private Equity has submitted an application to the SEC for the issuance of a blockchain-focused private equity fund, dubbed CF Blockchain Ventures LP, with plans to raise $100 million.

According to Odaily Planet Daily News, CF Private Equity has filed an application with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch CF Blockchain Ventures LP, a blockchain-centric private equity fund. The fund is designated as a private equity fund rather than a venture capital fund in the documentation.

The filings indicate that the planned fundraising target is $100 million, although this figure may pertain exclusively to the first round of fundraising. As of now, a spokesperson for CF Private Equity has not provided a response to the news. More information on the fund's strategy, investment focus, and timeline is expected to be released in due course.

