Cardano is collaborating with the Africa Blockchain Center to expand access to innovative protocols like Mithril in Kenya. The partnership involves launching a two-month training program focused on Haskell programming, Marlowe financial smart contracts, Plutus smart contracts, and Mithril contracts. Through this initiative, Cardano seeks to cultivate a skilled workforce in the blockchain sector and support the growth and development of Web3.0.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Cardano Partners with Africa Blockchain Center to Bring Mithril to Kenya
2023-08-08 19:19
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top