Binance has introduced an upgraded version of its VIP Loan service, VIP Loan 2.0, with several new features aimed at simplifying and automating the loaning process. These include self-service borrowing, flexible interest rates, and new SAPI endpoints.

In VIP Loan 2.0, users can streamline their loan application, approval, and renewal processes through standardization and automation tools. First-time VIP Loan users must place their loan order with a value of at least $0.5M, while previous users can have a minimum order value of $50,000.

Flexible rates are another addition to VIP Loan 2.0, with token-specific parameters determining the daily interest rate. These rates are typically cheaper than fixed-term loans, but can vary depending on the market. Flexible and open-term loans allow reduced operational time, as they don't require renewal.

VIP users will also be able to renew and repay loans without needing a Binance representative. New SAPI functions support loan requests for main accounts and renewals for main or borrowing accounts (though flexible VIP Loan rates are not yet supported).