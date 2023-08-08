Binance has announced its support for the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) network upgrade and hard fork, aiming to enhance the blockchain platform.

The BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) network upgrade and hard fork is set to occur at the BNB Smart Chain block height of 30,720,096, which is estimated to take place at around 2023-08-10 02:00 (UTC). In preparation for this event, Binance will suspend deposits and withdrawals of tokens on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) starting from approximately 2023-08-10 01:45 (UTC).

Users on the Binance platform should take note of this information and plan their transactions accordingly during the suspension period to avoid any potential disruptions. The network upgrade and hard fork is expected to improve the overall performance and capabilities of the BNB Smart Chain.

