Binance's latest Proof of Reserve (PoR) reveals a ratio of over 100% between the net balance of all Binance assets and customers' net balance, ensuring sufficient funds to cover user assets.

As reported by Cointelegraph, Binance has released its Proof of Reserve (PoR) on August 1, showcasing that the company holds ample cryptocurrency and cash to cover all user funds. The ratio of Binance's net assets to its customers' net balance exceeds 100%, indicating a secure financial standing.

Binance's PoR also highlights a decline in USDC balance from over $3.4 billion on March 1 to about $23.9 million on May 1. Following Silvergate's collapse on March 12, on-chain data reveals that Binance started to convert its USDC reserves into Bitcoin and Ethereum.

On-chain analyst Aleksandar Djakovic noted that between March 12 and May 1, Binance acquired approximately 100,000 BTC and 550,000 ETH, totaling about $3.5 billion - an amount equivalent to its USDC surplus. This data demonstrates Binance's efforts to maintain a healthy reserve ratio and ensure users' funds are secure.

