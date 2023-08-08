Base main network's TVL has seen a substantial increase of 55.26% within a week, reaching $127 million and subsequently overtaking Starknet ($110 million) to claim the fifth spot among L2 networks.

As previously reported, the Base mainnet is set to become publicly accessible on August 9th. This recent surge in TVL reflects increasing interest and anticipation in the network ahead of its upcoming launch.