According to Foresight News, AltLayer, a rollup-as-a-service protocol, has announced a partnership with Hyperlane, a cross-chain application building platform, to bring permissionless interoperability to its ecosystem. With this collaboration, projects utilizing the AltLayer stack can opt for Hyperlane as a communication tool between the bridge service and rollup, instead of using the native rollup bridge.

This development aims to enhance connectivity and flexibility within the AltLayer ecosystem, further benefiting users and projects built on it. Recently, AltLayer received an investment from Binance Labs, underlining its potential for growth in the blockchain space.

