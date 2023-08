Etherscan data reveals that the circulation of Aave's native stablecoin, GHO, has exceeded 18 million, representing an impressive 74% growth since August 7.

On August 8, Etherscan data showed that Aave's native stablecoin GHO reached a circulating supply of 18,488,403, marking a significant increase of 74% within the past week. This rapid growth in circulation demonstrates a growing interest and increased usage of the Aave ecosystem's native stablecoin.