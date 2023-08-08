Aave has initiated a proposal to lower CRV Liquidation Threshold (LT), Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio, and debt ceiling on both Ethereum and Polygon networks, with a current support rate of 100%.

According to the Aave governance page, a proposal has been launched to reduce CRV LT, LTV, and debt ceiling on Ethereum and Polygon platforms. The voting period will conclude in 9 hours, and the proposal has garnered 100% support thus far. The proposed changes include the following:

On Ethereum:

- Reduction of CRV LT from 61% to 41%

- Reduction of LTV from 55% to 35%

- Reduction of the debt ceiling from 20 million to 5 million

On Polygon:

- Reduction of CRV LT from 75% to 65%

- Reduction of LTV from 70% to 35%

It remains to be seen how these changes, if approved, would impact the Aave ecosystem.

