Aave is currently voting on a proposal to lower the CRV LT, LTV, and debt ceiling on both Ethereum and Polygon networks, backed by 100% support so far, with voting set to end in 9 hours.

Aave's governance page indicates that the proposal for reducing CRV LT (Loan-to-Token), LTV (Loan-to-Value), and the debt ceiling on Ethereum and Polygon networks has been launched, with voting scheduled to close within 9 hours. The proposal currently has a 100% support rate among participants. The details of the proposed reductions are as follows:

On Ethereum:

- CRV LT: reduced from 61% to 41%

- LTV: reduced from 55% to 35%

- Debt ceiling: reduced from $20 million to $5 million

On Polygon:

- CRV LT: reduced from 75% to 65%

- LTV: reduced from 70% to 35%

These proposed changes aim to mitigate risks and maintain overall platform stability.