According to Coinglass data, the current contract funding rate for YGG on major platforms is significantly negative. The Binance platform shows a funding rate of -2.5%, while rates on OKX, Bybit, and Bitget are at -1.5%, and Gate.io reports -1.875%. These negative rates suggest that the market is potentially bearish on YGG.

YGG holds the position as the currency with the largest liquidation amount across the entire network. Over the past 24 hours, $6.9657 million have been liquidated in YGG, with the past 1 hour alone accounting for $3.019 million in liquidations. This information highlights the potential risks and volatility associated with YGG investments, calling for caution from traders and investors.

