According to Odaily Planet Daily News, Sparkle, a Web3 astrology application, recently released its Genesis NFT, which saw a dramatic increase in value, rising more than 500% in just 24 hours on the first day of its launch. This explosive growth pushed Genesis NFT to rank second on the OpenSea Trading Top list, reflecting strong demand and interest from the market.

The first batch of free minted Genesis NFTs are limited to 500, using the 6551 protocol, and had a total transaction volume of 41 ETH. Each NFT possesses unique magical attributes and planetary energy, which can unlock different rights and abilities in future applications.

Sparkle connects NFTs to real-world astrology, where the real-world astrology determines the effectiveness of each NFT. This innovative approach bridges the gap between the real world and the virtual world, opening up new possibilities for NFT-focused applications.

Previously, Sparkle completed a seed round of financing led by Folius and was selected for the sixth phase of the Binance Accelerator program. This support has undoubtedly contributed to the project's rapid growth and early success in the market.