According to Cointime, South Korean prosecutors plan to submit virtual asset-related papers and judgements in court as evidence to prove the securities nature of Luna tokens. Among the documents, they will include a translated version of the judgment from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York concerning Ripple, and the judgment of the United States Federal Court in Manhattan, New York, which defined cryptocurrencies as securities in the lawsuit involving Terraform Labs and the US SEC.

Prosecutors have emphasized that while it may not be easy to recognize XRP as a security based on Korean domestic standards, Luna Coin is different as it obtains investment funds by promising to share profits generated by Ripple and Terraform Labs. However, investors' rights to charge remittance business fees are not guaranteed, marking a distinction between Luna and XRP (Korea Daily Business News).

