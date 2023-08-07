Lido, the Ethereum staking protocol, observed a surge in TVL, surpassing $15 million for the first time since May 2022, and has experienced significant growth in accumulated deposited ether and Ethereum validators throughout 2023.

According to the Block. in the second monthly report, Lido highlighted "remarkable" protocol adoption and provided an optimistic outlook for the future. The total value locked (TVL) in Lido crossed the $15 million mark for the first time since May 2022, a significant milestone for the Ethereum staking protocol.

The team reported that despite the withdrawal of staked ether being enabled earlier this year, the protocol continued to experience large monthly net inflows of ETH deposits. As a result, Lido seems on track to surpass eight million staked ETH in the coming month.

Lido's growth aligns with the overall trends in the Ethereum space: accumulated deposited ether and Ethereum validators have largely been on the rise throughout 2023. The Block's Data Dashboard shows there are currently 25.13 million coins deposited and over 786,000 validators in the network.

This development demonstrates the growing interest and adoption of decentralized protocols and Ethereum staking solutions, as blockchain technology continues to gain momentum within the broader financial landscape.